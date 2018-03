Juventus beats Atalanta 2-0 to open up 4-point lead

TURIN, Italy — Juventus beat visiting Atalanta 2-0 Wednesday to open up a four-point lead over Napoli that could prove decisive in pursuit of an unprecedented seventh straight Serie A title.

Gonzalo Higuain scored in the first half and Blaise Matuidi doubled the advantage toward the end, shortly after Atalanta was reduced to 10 men.

The match was rescheduled from last month when it was postponed due to a snowstorm.

Juventus has won 12 straight and this is its largest lead of the season. Napoli, which had led for months, has earned only one point from its last two matches.