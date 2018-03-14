Jockey Ruby Walsh to miss rest of Cheltenham Festival

CHELTENHAM, England — Jockey Ruby Walsh will miss the remainder of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating a leg injury when falling off his horse during the RSA Insurance Novices' chase on Wednesday.

Walsh, the most successful jockey in the festival's history with 52 wins, had only recently returned to competition after a four-month layoff due to a broken leg. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and his sister Jennifer said in a statement that "unfortunately he has aggravated a recent leg injury and will see his consultant in Dublin next week for further assessment."

Walsh had been set to ride Killultagh Vic in Friday's Gold Cup.

On Wednesday's second day of the festival, Altior extended his unbeaten record over jumps to 13 in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.