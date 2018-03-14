Chargers re-sign S Phillips, tender WR Williams, DE McCain

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Safety Adrian Phillips has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team also extended tenders to receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Chris McCain on Wednesday.

Phillips played a key role in his fourth season with the Chargers, starting four games and making two interceptions with 47 tackles. He played extensively down the stretch while Los Angeles rallied to a 9-7 finish.

Williams started 15 games for the Chargers last season, catching 43 passes for 728 yards. The former undrafted free agent had a standout season in San Diego in 2016, catching 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven scores.