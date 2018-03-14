Seahawks place original round tender on DE Dion Jordan

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are keeping defensive end Dion Jordan after placing an original-round tender on the restricted free agent.

Seattle announced the move Wednesday. Jordan, a former first-round pick with Miami, restarted his career with Seattle last season. He appeared in five games late in the season and had four sacks in his limited action.

Jordan will make $1.907 million for the 2018 season, or Seattle would have a chance to match or receive a first-round pick if Jordan were to sign an offer sheet elsewhere.

The Seahawks placed a second-round tender on cornerback Justin Coleman after he thrived as Seattle's slot cornerback last season. Seattle did not give tenders to running backs Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls, making them both unrestricted free agents.