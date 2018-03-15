LPGA to open 2019 season with new Tournament of Champions

PHOENIX — The LPGA Tour will open next season with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The tour and Diamond Resorts announced the new tournament Wednesday at the Founders Cup. It will be played Jan. 17-20 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

The event will feature winners from the last two LPGA seasons playing alongside 45 celebrity participants and 10 amateurs all four rounds. The tour players will compete for a $1.2 million purse in 72 holes of stroke play.

The event will be broadcast by Golf Channel the first two days and NBC the final two rounds.