Bundy, Orioles agree to $1.64M, 1-year contract

SARASOTA, Fla. — Right-hander Dylan Bundy has agreed to a $1.64 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, the same as his salary last year.

Bundy is in an usual situation because he was in the last class allowed to sign major league contracts directly from the amateur draft and made his major league debut in 2012, but does not have enough service time to be eligible for salary arbitration.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2013 and did not return to the major leagues until 2016, when he was 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA. After agreeing to a $6.25 million, five-year contract that ran through 2016, Bundy had a split contract last year calling for $1.64 million in the majors and $500,000 in the minors. He went 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA.

The 25-year-old was the fourth overall pick in 2011. He is on track to be eligible for arbitration next winter.