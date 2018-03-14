Chiefs make flurry of deals official as free agency begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The roster overhaul of the two-time defending AFC West champions began in earnest weeks ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

It began for real on Wednesday.

That's when the new league year ushered in a flurry of moves that could finally become official, including the blockbuster deal that sent Smith to the Redskins — where he had already agreed to a new contract — for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in this year's draft.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Alex and what he was able to accomplish with us these past five seasons," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He put every ounce of energy into making our team better and I appreciate his leadership and how he came to work with the right attitude every day."

The Chiefs also made official a trade of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams for a fourth-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year, and the signings of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens to fill two of their biggest holes.

Among their own free agents, the Chiefs are bringing back fullback and special-teams standout Anthony Sherman and defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins. They also put a sixth-rounder tender on defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches and non-tendered linebacker Ramik Wilson and cornerback Keith Baxter.

The 24-year-old Watkins agreed to a $48 million, three-year deal Tuesday that includes $30 million in guarantees. Watkins spent four injury-filled years with Buffalo before spending last season with the Rams, where he managed to stay healthy enough for the Chiefs to feel comfortable signing him.

At his best, Watkins is a potent playmaker with blazing downfield speed, and he should pair nicely with Tyreek Hill to give new quarterback Patrick Mahomes II plenty of options.

Throw in the emergence of running back Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season, and perennial Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs should have one of the AFC's best offences even after trading their Pro Bowl quarterback to Washington.

The 25-year-old Hitchens, who likewise agreed to a $45 million, five-year deal on Tuesday, should fill Derrick Johnson's old spot at middle linebacker alongside Reggie Ragland. Hitchens was a fourth-round pick who exceeded all expectations in Dallas, earning a contract in his first free agency.