Bears agree to deals with Acho, Amukamara

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have agreed to contracts with linebacker Sam Acho and cornerback Prince Amukamara.

A seven-year pro, Acho had three sacks last season. Amukamara had seven pass breakups and 48 tackles after signing a one-year contract.

Quarterback Mike Glennon, receiver Marcus Wheaton and defensive back Marcus Cooper were released on Wednesday.

Quarterback Chase Daniel indicated on Twitter that he is headed to Chicago. He posted the team's logo with emojis of a bear and an arrow pointing down - as in "bear down." Daniel played for Kansas City when Bears coach Matt Nagy was a Chiefs assistant and has spent time with New Orleans and Philadelphia.