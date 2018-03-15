Hertl lifts Sharks over Oilers 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON — Tomas Hertl had a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, as the San Jose Sharks pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Logan Couture and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Sharks (38-23-9), who have won two straight.

Drake Caggiula, Oscar Klefbom and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded for the Oilers (30-35-5), who have lost two games in a row.

Zack Kassian hooked a backhand pass from behind the net out front to Caggiula, who slipped a shot past Sharks starter Martin Jones as Edmonton took the lead 2:39 into the first.

Hertl converted on a two-on-one break, beating Oilers backup Al Montoya for his 17th goal of the season, to tie it up eight minutes into the game.

Klefbom put away a long point shot eight minutes into the second to retake the lead. The goal withstood a video review.

San Jose tied it up a couple of minutes later with Caggiula serving a double-minor when Couture moved in from the top of the circle and beat Montoya with a wrist shot for his 28th of the campaign.

Edmonton made it 3-2 early in the third when Nugent-Hopkins tipped a Klefbom shot in for his 19th, with McDavid picking up his second assist of the night to give him 86 points on the season.

The Sharks knotted the game up yet again nine minutes into the third on a long shot through traffic by Dillon.

The Sharks play the second of a three-game Western Canadian trip in Calgary on Friday, while the Oilers embark on a four-game trip in Florida against the Panthers on Saturday.