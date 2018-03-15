Washington holds off Boise State 77-74 in 1st round of NIT

SEATTLE — Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points, Matisse Thybulle added 18 — each scoring 14 in the second half — and Washington held off Boise State 77-74 on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.

The Huskies (21-12) will play Saint Mary's (29-5) in the second round.

Thybulle, a junior who is already Washington's career steals leader, moved into third — behind Jason Kidd and Gary Payton — on the Pac-12's single-season list with 97.

The Huskies led by as many as 17 in the first half and a dunk by Thybulle gave them a 45-29 lead five minutes into the second half, but Boise State (23-9) scored the final 10 third-quarter points to pull within three. Nowell hit six free throws in an 11-5 spurt that pushed the lead to 75-65 with 44 seconds left.