OHL: Rymsha, Ernst lead Sting past Rangers

SARNIA, Ont. — Drake Rymsha and Jordan Ernst scored in the shootout as the Sarnia Sting edged the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Adam Ruzicka, Jordan Kyrou and Anthony Salinitri had goals in regulation time for the Sting (45-16-5), while Justin Fazio made 30 saves for the win.

Logan Brown, Logan Stanley and Kole Sherwood scored for the Rangers (43-20-4). Mario Culina stopped 30 shots in net for Kitchener.

Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play.