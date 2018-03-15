Jones sorry for derogatory comments about Ireland, Wales

LONDON — England rugby coach Eddie Jones has apologized for making derogatory remarks about Ireland and Wales during a sponsorship event in Japan last year.

Footage came to light in which Jones referred to the Irish as "scummy" and Wales as a "little (expletive) place."

The Australian coach says "I apologize unreservedly for any offence caused — no excuses and I shouldn't have said what I did. I'm very sorry."

The England Rugby Football Union said it would apologize to the Irish and Welsh unions.