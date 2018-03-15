6N: Hartley back amid 7 changes to England, Ireland change 1

LONDON — British Lions lock Iain Henderson was picked to start in the only change by Ireland for their Grand Slam bid against England at Twickenham on Saturday in Six Nations rugby.

Henderson hurt his hamstring against Italy, missed the match against Wales, and backed up Devin Toner against Scotland last weekend when the Irish clinched the title. He and Toner swapped positions on Thursday.

Dylan Hartley recovered from a calf injury and will captain a much-changed England.

England coach Eddie Jones made seven changes from the team that started the loss to France last weekend, with halfbacks George Ford and Danny Care among those dropped.