Ben Yedder celebrates goals with call-up to France squad

PARIS — Wissam Ben Yedder has been rewarded for knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League with a first call-up to the France squad.

France coach Didier Deschamps named the forward in his squad on Thursday for upcoming friendly matches against Colombia at Stade de France on March 23 and against Russia in St. Petersburg four days later.

Ben Yedder took his Champions League tally to eight goals this season with two as Sevilla won 2-1 at United on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals.

"Those two goals don't change everything, even though they're to his credit, because the Champions League is the highest level and he helped his team to win at Old Trafford," Deschamps said. "But they confirm all the good things he's done in the past few seasons, scoring at least 15 each season despite not starting all the games. He has the ability to come off the bench and score, which isn't given to everyone."

Ben Yedder is in his second season with Sevilla and has netted 37 goals in 74 games for the Spanish side, having scored 71 in 174 with his French club Toulouse.

His days as a former international futsal player have fine-tuned his skill, touch, and movement.

"He has great mobility and speed," Deschamps said. "He's very efficient, too, which is a great quality for a striker."

With Lyon forward Nabil Fekir out of form and nursing an injury, Ben Yedder can stake a late claim to be in France's World Cup squad to Russia.

Winger Franck Ribery did the same in 2006, breaking into the squad late and becoming an integral part of the side which reached the final.

Deschamps also called up Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for the first time.