Research conducted at Waterloo develops method for customized Paralympic wheelchairs

Mass-produced wheelchairs could be a thing of the past for Paralympic athletes, if Brock Laschowski has it his way.

Laschowski, along with scientists and engineers at the University of Waterloo, have developed a method to optimize wheelchair designs that are customized for Paralympic athletes, based on their specific physical disabilities.

Laschowski, who is currently a PhD student at the University of Toronto in biomedical engineering, compared mass-produced wheelchairs to buying an off-the-rack suit without customizing it to specific individuals.

“The goal of the entire project is to develop accurate, predictive, computer models of humans interacting with manually-propelled wheelchairs,” Laschowski explained. “And through developing more accurate models and simulations, we’re looking to hopefully optimize the design of those wheelchairs and specific individuals”

The project is not only aimed at improving the performance of Paralympic athletes, but also minimizing the risk of musculoskeletal injuries for them. The predictive modelling can be very helpful for the general public dependent on wheelchairs as well, not just athletes.

Laschowski completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Waterloo in March, when he conducted the wheelchair design optimization research.

The 28-year-old is very passionate about adaptive sports and believes much more attention should be paid to them — including the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, where Canada’s wheelchair curling team hopes to win its fourth straight gold medal. The red and white have earned all three gold medals given out in Paralympic competition since 2006.

Laschowski worked exclusively with Canada’s curlers during the developmental phase of the project, and has some extra pride in cheering on Canada’s squad in South Korea.

“Predictive modelling and simulation has the potential to improve essentially all (wheelchair sports),” Laschowski said. “Considering that the current standards even at the upper echelons of sport are based upon generic equipment configurations. Especially when you consider high-performance sports, whether Paralympic, Olympic, or even professional. Equipment should be designed for individual players.

“Unfortunately, adaptive sports have received much less attention than able-bodied sports.”