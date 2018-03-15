Buccaneers land ex-Eagles DT Beau Allen in free agency

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off free agency by signing former Philadelphia Eagles run-stopper Beau Allen to a three-year, $15 million contract.

Allen joins the Bucs after spending the past four seasons with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

In Tampa Bay, Allen fills a need for help at defensive tackle created by the release of Chris Baker and loss of Clinton McDonald, who became an unrestricted free agent.

Allen entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2014. The 6-foot-3, 327-pound tackle appeared in 63 games, with eight starts, and two sacks and 10 tackles for losses over four seasons in Philadelphia.