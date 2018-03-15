Ex-boxing champ Paz pleads no contest in domestic assault

WARWICK, R.I. — Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz has pleaded no contest Thursday in Rhode Island to assaulting his girlfriend, and received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation.

Paz, 55, entered his no contest plea to a domestic simple assault charge hours after Warwick police forced their way into his home following a call at about 3 a.m. by a relative of Paz's girlfriend. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and undergo counselling.

Police said that the girlfriend barricaded herself inside a bathroom out of fear. When officers arrived, they said they found she had been assaulted, with injuries to her face. She was taken from the home on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

Paz is known for his comeback after he broke his neck in a car crash. His story was dramatized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This," starring Miles Teller.