Pelicans sign guard Larry Drew II to 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans says they have signed free agent guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-2 Drew, whose signing was announced by the club Thursday, has spent part of this season in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35 games. He has shot 40 per cent from 3-point range.

Drew also played for the United States National Team that won the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup.

Drew went undrafted out of UCLA in 2013 and has appeared in just 15 NBA games, all with Philadelphia.