England coach Southgate calls up 4 newcomers for friendlies

LONDON — England coach Gareth Southgate named four newcomers in his squad Thursday for this month's friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Burnley duo Nick Pope and James Tarkowski, Swansea's Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth's Lewis Cook were included in a 27-man squad for the game in Amsterdam on March 23 and the Italy match at Wembley four days later.

"All of the guys with us are in the running for the 23 going to the World Cup but there are also some others who aren't available this month (due to injury)," Southgate said. "Harry Kane is one of those, Phil Jones is one, as are Fabian Delph and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek)."

Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana are back after injury while Arsenal's Jack Wilshere was recalled for the first time since the 2016 European Championship defeat against Iceland.

"He wasn't playing regularly at club level," Southgate said of Wilshere. "(But) he's now playing in the bigger matches for Arsenal and has had some good performances."

Pope has filled in admirably for injured goalkeeper Tom Heaton at Burnley this season while central defenders Tarkowski and Mawson, and midfielder Cook, have also excelled.

Southgate omitted centre backs Gary Cahill, Chris Smalling and Michael Keane. He said it had been "a very difficult call" to drop Cahill, who has captained England before, and left open the possibility of the Chelsea player returning for the World Cup in Russia in June.

"We want to learn things from the (friendly) games about individual players and also get back reconnected with how we train, how we work and how we play because we're only 90 days away from the first game of a World Cup," Southgate said.

____

England: