Kitchener archer Benjamen Lee earns prestigious grant

“He’s ahead of the curve, we build a curve that shows where Olympic medallists are at, at a given age,” said Lee’s coach, Shawn Riggs. “The data set’s really small, but he’s ahead of the curve. I don’t see any topping out for him. He’s also a student of the mental process, we’ve never started 15-year-olds with proper sports psychology, and he’s having exposure to that now. I think that will put him ahead, its kind of leading the way in Canada right now.”

Riggs, a Pan Am archery medallist in 1999, is Canada’s national team coach.

Archer Hayden Edwards, who hails from Richmond Hill, also received the grant.

Lee will compete in Guatemala in May in a world-ranking event, which is a qualifier for the World Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October.

The Kitchener Collegiate Institute student trains three to four times a week for two hours at a time, and recently attended a camp in Florida, where he trained with national level athletes.

“He’s technically quite mature, so we haven’t done a lot of technical work,” Riggs said. “It’s really about higher volumes and performing under pressure.

Lee was five years younger then any of the athletes in Florida.

“He’s ahead of what we project for a top-level athlete, so just means we have to give him stimulus appropriate for that. We’re constantly conscious of his age and his peer group. At the same time, we have to give him some good competition so it’s a bit of a balancing act, managing both.”

Lee’s training in Canada is restricted to the indoors till the spring season starts, where he can train outdoors, which is ideal for practicing for tournament play, where weather conditions like wind and rain can play a big factor .

While Riggs says Lee will be likely be too young to find his way to the 2019 Pan-Am Games or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he has a shot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In a sport that is heavily dominated by South Korea at the Olympic level, Lee could be Canada’s hopes at a first-ever archery medal.