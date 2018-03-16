Kitchener archer Benjamen Lee earns prestigious grant

Inspired by Katniss Everdeen and Hawkeye, Benjamen Lee decided to take up archery back in 2014.
And just four years later, the archer has received one of the most prestigious grants in Canadian amateur sport.
Lee is one of 55 young Canadian athletes to receive the Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence (FACE) grant from Petro-Canada.
The 15-year-old joins an elite list of athletes that have been chosen for the grant. The list includes Olympic and Paralympic medallists Patrick Chan, Hayley Wickenheiser, Rosie MacLennan, Kaitlyn Lawes, and Marielle Thompson, and Mac Marcoux.
“I feel really grateful and really honoured, and it’s really exciting,” said Lee. “I feel really special, because it’s out of 55 pairs of coaches and athletes in Canada.”
Lee, who was 12 when he started the sport, was inspired by The Hunger Games film and movies series, as well as by The Avengers.
Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games, as well as Hawkeye in The Avengers, who was played by Clint Barton, both employ a bow and arrow as their weapon of choice the fictional series.
Lee qualified for the world archery youth championships in 2017 in 74th, but moved all the way up for a 5th place finish, which helped his in earning the grant, which is worth $10,000.
“Getting fifth place in my first international tournament, I was pretty shocked and amazed. I would love to be first or top-three, that’s what my goal is for [upcoming tournaments.”
The funds will help send Lee to tournaments abroad this year, as well as in purchasing some new equipment. He competed in the 15-17 year-old age group at the event, which was held in Argentina.
“He’s ahead of the curve, we build a curve that shows where Olympic medallists are at, at a given age,” said Lee’s coach, Shawn Riggs. “The data set’s really small, but he’s ahead of the curve. I don’t see any topping out for him. He’s also a student of the mental process, we’ve never started 15-year-olds with proper sports psychology, and he’s having exposure to that now. I think that will put him ahead, its kind of leading the way in Canada right now.”
Riggs, a Pan Am archery medallist in 1999, is Canada’s national team coach.
Archer Hayden Edwards, who hails from Richmond Hill, also received the grant.
Lee will compete in Guatemala in May in a world-ranking event, which is a qualifier for the World Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October.
The Kitchener Collegiate Institute student trains three to four times a week for two hours at a time, and recently attended a camp in Florida, where he trained with national level athletes.
“He’s technically quite mature, so we haven’t done a lot of technical work,” Riggs said. “It’s really about higher volumes and performing under pressure.
Lee was five years younger then any of the athletes in Florida.
“He’s ahead of what we project for a top-level athlete, so just means we have to give him stimulus appropriate for that. We’re constantly conscious of his age and his peer group. At the same time, we have to give him some good competition so it’s a bit of a balancing act, managing both.”
Lee’s training in Canada is restricted to the indoors till the spring season starts, where he can train outdoors, which is ideal for practicing for tournament play, where weather conditions like wind and rain can play a big factor .
While Riggs says Lee will be likely be too young to find his way to the 2019 Pan-Am Games or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he has a shot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
In a sport that is heavily dominated by South Korea at the Olympic level, Lee could be Canada’s hopes at a first-ever archery medal.
