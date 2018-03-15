Nevada chases first NCAA win since 2007 when it faces Texas

NASHVILLE — No. 7 seed Nevada (27-7) vs. No. 10 seed Texas (19-14)

South Region; Nashville, Tennessee, Friday, 4:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada is seeking its first NCAA Tournament victory since beating Creighton in the opening round in 2007. The Wolf Pack lost to Iowa State in the first round last year. Texas is chasing its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014 after losing in the round of 64 in 2015 to Butler and in 2016 to Northern Iowa.

TRANSFER CENTRAL: All five of Nevada's usual starters are Division I transfers. Twin forwards Caleb and Cody Martin came from North Carolina State. Hallice Cooke transferred from Iowa State and Kendal Stephens arrived from Purdue. Swingman Jordan Caroline began his college career at Southern Illinois.

INJURY WATCH: Texas forward and Big 12 rebounding leader Mo Bamba says he's feeling fine after missing three games with a toe injury. Bamba had returned for Texas' final Big 12 Tournament game. Texas is playing without Andrew Jones, who was the Longhorns' second-leading scorer when he was diagnosed with leukemia in January. Nevada is missing point guard Lindsey Drew, who is unavailable for the remainder of the season after rupturing his Achilles in mid-February. Nevada has gone 5-2 without Drew but has lost two of its last three games.

DID YOU KNOW? Nevada's Eric Musselman is one of five former NBA head coaches now coaching an NCAA Tournament team. The others are Kentucky's John Calipari, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger, Florida State's Leonard Hamilton and Alabama's Avery Johnson. Musselman coached the Golden State Warriors from 2002-04 and the Sacramento Kings from 2006-007.

