Lions sign Christian Jones, Devon Kennard and Kenny Wiggins

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions bolstered their linebacker group with Christian Jones and Devon Kennard, and their offensive line with Kenny Wiggins.

Detroit signed the trio of unrestricted free agents on Thursday.

Jones and Kennard were starters for the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, respectively, in parts of four seasons. Jones had a career-high 84 tackles last season in Chicago and matched career highs with two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. Kennard had four sacks last season with the Giants and 9 1/2 sacks in his career.

Wiggins started every game at guard for the Chargers last season, helping them give up an NFL-low 18 sacks and lead the league in yards passing. He has started 25 of 45 games in his career with the Chargers and San Francisco.