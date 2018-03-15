Matthews hit a 3, Russell stripped Young and connected on his own 3-pointer for a 55-50 lead that sent the pro-URI crowd into a frenzy.

There was anticipation this would turn into the Trae Young Show in a hurry much like in the four games this season he scored at least 40 points. Young took some time to warm up. He did sink a pair of 3s and made all four shots for 10 points in the first half but sat for a little more than 3 minutes when he picked up two offensive fouls. Young did not try and create his own shots for easy looks at the rim and he had three turnovers in just 14 minutes.

He didn't pick up another foul the rest of the game.

Neither team led by more than eight points in the half, in large part because of struggles at the free throw line. The Sooners missed 5 of 7 shots and Rhode Island was worse at 2 for 10.

Hurley was a spastic bundle of energy on the bench, pumping his fists, stomping down the sideline and exhorting a nice turnout of URI fans — that included "Frog Man" — to get louder. Hurley was issued a warning in the second half for straying too far outside the box. His energy rubbed off on the players, including one who lay on his back and waved his arms on a Rhode Island 3.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: Cyril Langevine scored 14 points and Jared Terrell had 13 as part of a balanced Rams team.

Oklahoma: Jamuni McNeace scored 14 points but no other Sooner hit double digits. The Sooners missed a whopping 16 of 20 shots and — with Young struggling until late — could never put together enough of a run to put away the Rams.

UP NEXT: The Rams get the winner of Duke (26-7) vs. Iona (20-13).

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press