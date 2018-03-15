Winless Impact seeking reinforcements

With the off-season trade of Laurent Ciman to expansion Los Angeles FC and with Diallo's injury, their only healthy centreback is Victor Cabrera. Left back Jukka Raitala has been filling in, but he lost position on his man and committed a foul that gave up an early penalty in Columbus.

Silva, now playing for Lanus in Argentina, is a right-side midfielder. Canadian Raheem Edwards struggled against Vancouver in that spot, but then came off the bench in place of Chilean Jeisson Vargas and scored on an impressive volley against Columbus.

There are reports that Silva has agreed to a three-year contract with the Impact but again, a deal with Lanus is needed.

"He's a good player," the Impact's Argentine star Ignacio Piatti said of Silva. "I've seen him in Argentina.

"He's a technical player. If he comes that would be very important."

Garde said ex-Marseille central defender Rod Fanni, a 36-year-old who signed for three months last week, will be available for the TFC game but may not be ready to play.

There was concern this week when Matteo Mancosu missed a day of practice, but Garde said it was precautionary and the team's only healthy striker should be fine. He said Jackson-Hamel was ahead of schedule in his recovery and should return to training soon.

The Impact will use the home opener of their 25th season to unveil a Wall of Fame at Saputo Stadium. The first two inductees will be defence stalwarts from its pre-MLS days — Nevio Pizzolitto and Gabriel Gervais. The club played in the APSL, the A-League, the USL First Division and the NASL before joining MLS in 2012.

The Wall of Fame is to honour top players who joined the club at least 15 years previously, who have been retired for at least five years and who played at least 100 games for the club. Names will be added each year.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press