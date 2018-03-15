Now on 9th team, arrow-shooting Rodney aims to boost Twins

It's not only what Rodney can do on the field that persuaded the Twins to sign him, a season after they earned an AL wild-card spot.

"Obviously, what he's been doing the last few years in his career has been racking up saves," said Twins bullpen coach and former closer Eddie Guardado.

"Not only that, his leadership. I heard a lot of good things about him. I only watched him before across all these years. I hope he does bring leadership to us because we have a young team and always need leadership, good leadership. And from knowing him from day one to right now, great, just absolutely fantastic," he said.

"So, I think he's a great addition to us, not only because he's going to go out there and do his job, which is a great plus for us, but I think in the clubhouse he's going to do some good things. I'm excited," he said.

Rodney knows what's expected of him.

"I've been in this game a long time," he said. "I know what I have to bring to the field, to the new team, new guys. I bring my energy, that's what they're looking for. I bring a smile to my teammates. I make sure they feel good."

