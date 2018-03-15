Bagley, Duke rout Iona 89-67, breeze into second round

"We knew they had two bigs that was top in the country, and we tried to get them to shoot, try and beat us that way, try to let them shoot the ball all night," Iona guard Rickey McGill said. "Obviously, they was having a hot night, and it just didn't go our way."

Iona head coach Tim Cluess acknowledged before the game his team, making its third straight NCAA appearance and fifth in the last seven seasons, would have an edge in experience. At the end, however, Cluess allowed "talent is talent."

And the gap between Duke and the Gaels came into full focus about midway through the first half.

Iona welcomed the chance to run with the Blue Devils. They did. For a while, anyway.

A jumper by Griffin pulled Iona within 26-23 about 9 minutes into the game as the two teams played at a breakneck pace. The Blue Devils upped the intensity a bit defensively and when Allen hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, Duke led 53-39. A 19-7 burst to start the second half boosted the Blue Devils' edge to 26 points and any concerns that Duke would falter as a No. 2 seed for the second time in six years vanished.

FAMILIAR FACE

Krzyzewski won't have to look far for a scouting report on the Rams, coached by Danny Hurley, the younger brother of former Duke star and current Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley. Krzyzewski and the Hurley family have been tight for years and Krzyzewski is well aware of what awaits the Blue Devils on Saturday: solid guard play and a team that won't beat itself.

"Danny's team — yeah, he's built a — he hasn't built a team, he's built a program there," Krzyzewski said. "You know, that's the difference. That's what you want to do is build a program that develops teams year after year, and he's done that at Rhode Island."

BIG PICTURE

Iona: The Gaels lose Edogi, Lewis and Deyshonee Much to graduation but should one again be right in the mix in the MAAC next season, as they have so regularly during Cluess' highly successful tenure.

Duke: The Blue Devils got it together late in the season thanks in large part to their defence. It didn't exactly look that way at times against the Gaels, who shot 53 per cent in the first half.

UP NEXT

Duke: Has never lost to Rhode Island in four meetings, including a 75-65 victory in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Nov. 20, 2016.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press