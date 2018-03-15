Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson dies at age 90

During that season of uncertainty, the mounting stress on Benson was obvious. He argued with a heckling Saints fan after a game hosted by LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, then lunged at a television crew that filmed the altercation.

But when he brought the Saints back to a still-reeling New Orleans in early 2006 — or was forced to by the league, which would not allow Benson to abandon the Big Easy — the region's fans rewarded him with more than a decade of consecutive sellouts.

Only months after the Saints came back to New Orleans, Benson was greeted like a conquering hero at a team-sponsored fan event when the club drafted USC star Reggie Bush.

The Saints became a source of inspiration during the tough early days of post-Katrina rebuilding. In storybook style, they improved from 3-13 in 2005 to 10-6 under new coach Sean Payton, then advanced to the franchise's first NFC championship game.

The Saints remained competitive under Payton and with Drew Brees at quarterback. In 2009, a dynamic offence carried them to a 13-3 record. They beat Minnesota in overtime at the Superdome for the conference title, then defeated Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.

Benson's franchise was embarrassed two years after that victory when the NFL uncovered a bounty system in which Saints players earned improper, off-the-books cash bonuses for hits that hurt or sidelined opponents. Payton wound up serving an unprecedented full-season suspension in 2012 and the Saints were fined $500,000 — even though Benson had ordered general manager Mickey Loomis to shut down the bounty program when the owner was told of it.

One of four children, Benson grew up in the hard-scrabble Ninth Ward of New Orleans.

In 1945, Benson served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS South Dakota. Then he studied business and accounting at Loyola University in New Orleans, went to work as a bookkeeper for Cathey Chevrolet Co., and was sent to San Antonio as a 29-year-old in 1956 to manage a Chevrolet dealership as a junior partner. Six years later, he took full control of the company and established his own dealership.

He built his fortune in the automobile business. He also built a banking empire, Benson Financial World.

But his passion later in life was the Saints. He kept an office at the training facility and was frequently seen there and at training camp in a golf cart watching practices.

Benson drew chuckles with his Benson Boogie — and with his malaprops. When Jim Mora quit as coach halfway through the 1996 season, Benson sent out applications used by his dealerships to coaches around the league. They asked, among other things, if the applicant was willing to work on weekends and was willing to travel.

Still, many fans respected Benson because he was the first Saints owner to field a winning squad. New Orleans joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1967, but failed to finish above .500 in any of its first 20 seasons.

Upon buying the team, Benson hired Jim Finks as general manager. Finks hired Mora, and two years later the Saints went 12-3 for their first winning record and first playoff appearance.

The Saints sank back into decline after Finks died in 1994. Even the 1997 hiring of Mike Ditka as coach didn't help. His three-year tenure is remembered most for trading away an entire year of draft picks for running back Ricky Williams.

The Saints finally returned to the playoffs after Benson replaced Ditka with Jim Haslett in 2000.

A supporter of the NFL's expansion that brought franchises to Charlotte and Jacksonville, Benson also founded the Arena League's New Orleans VooDoo. He folded the club after the 2008 season because he did not agree with the arena league's plans to bring in new investors and give them partial control over all teams. Benson was not involved in the VooDoo's brief return to New Orleans in 2010.

When the NBA took over the financially troubled New Orleans Hornets in late 2010 and spent more than a year trying to find a suitable, permanent owner, Benson finally stepped in and bought the club, now called the Pelicans, for $338 million. The estimated value of the Pelicans now exceeds $1 billion.

Tom Benson and his first wife, Shirley, had three children, two of whom preceded their father in death. He also had several step children from his marriage to his second wife, Grace, who died in 2003. In addition to his wife, estranged daughter and her two children, Tom Benson is survived by grandchild Dawn Jones, the daughter of Tom Benson's late son, Robert.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press