CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to a one-year deal with often-injured tight end Tyler Eifert and a three-year deal with punter Kevin Huber on Thursday, holding onto two of their unrestricted free agents.

Eifert has been hurt through much of his five-year career in Cincinnati. He was sidelined for half of the 2016 season because of an ankle injury and a problem with a disc in his back that required surgery. He aggravated his back early last season and went on an injury list after two games.

Eifert has also had a dislocated elbow, a shoulder injury and a torn ankle ligament during his career.

Huber has spent all 10 seasons with Cincinnati. He had 32 punts inside the 20-yard line last season, fourth in the NFL.