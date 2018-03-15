Purdue set for NCAA opener after steady success in Big Ten

TAKING CARE OF THE BALL: Butler averages only 11.2 turnovers per game, but the 10th-seeded Bulldogs have met their match in seventh-seeded Arkansas (23-11), which averages only 11. The teams play in Detroit after the Purdue-Cal State Fullerton game.

Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson is known for a frenetic, up-tempo style of play, but his teams haven't necessarily been sloppy on offence.

"That's been the case wherever I've been. We value the basketball," Anderson said.

Anderson's calling card has been his "Fastest 40 Minutes in Basketball" — but Arkansas has changed a bit the past few seasons. As of Thursday afternoon, the Razorbacks were just 92nd in the nation in adjusted tempo, according to kenpom.com.

Of course, that's still a quicker pace than Butler (20-13).

"I would say we're a group of tough guys that like to get the job done," Bulldogs guard Kamar Baldwin said. "No matter how we do it, we're going to get it done. Like our motto — we're gritty, not pretty."

CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Murray State is well aware it hasn't experienced anything like the pressure defence it will face against West Virginia.

"You can't simulate it, the pressure they are going to see," coach Matt McMahon said. "But I expect them to be ready to go on Friday. We know we will have to handle their pressure, not just in the full court. But they're just as good in the half court with their man-to-man pressure."

The 12th-seeded Racers (26-5) will bring a 13-game winning streak into Friday's game against the fifth-seeded Mountaineers in San Diego. In its previous two NCAA appearances — 2010 and 2012 — Murray State pulled off wins.

Is another looming, especially with the Racers one of the ever-popular No. 12 seeds?

Making West Virginia (24-10) nervous will mean handling the Mountaineers' pressure and two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year Jevon Carter. West Virginia wants to create chaos but has allowed at least 70 points in each of its 10 losses.

"You have to trust it and you're going to give up some layups sometimes and some easy shots. Sometimes it's just not going to work," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "But I think over the long haul, it's been good for us."

LONG WAIT: Marshall is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1987, and the 13th-seeded Thundering Herd (24-10) will face a program that's much more familiar with this stage in recent years. Fourth-seeded Wichita State (25-7) is making its seventh straight appearance — it reached the Final Four five seasons ago.

The Shockers face the Thundering Herd in San Diego, immediately before West Virginia and Murray State play.

Marshall guard Jon Elmore said the Thundering Herd are motivated by the challenge.

"Now we're to the point where we want to beat teams like that," he said. "Wichita is a class act. You never hear anything bad. You only hear how good they are and how great their players are."

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press