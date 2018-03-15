Lewis, Butler: Titans signed them for talent, not Pats' ties

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have a definite New England Patriots influence these days.

Running back Dion Lewis believes the Titans' acquisition of ex-Patriots like himself and cornerback Malcolm Butler says more about their talent than their background.

"I wouldn't say (they're trying to replicate New England here)," Lewis said Thursday.

"I'd just say they're trying to bring good football players here — good, smart football players. I'm just happy they thought I'm one of those players to help."

The Titans announced their latest free agent additions Thursday after both players came in and signed their new multi-year deals.

The Patriots' connections in Music City began prior to the 2016 season, when the Titans hired Jon Robinson as the team's general manager. In the 2017 off-season, Robinson signed starting cornerback Logan Ryan, a former Patriots starter.

A few months ago, the Titans made Mike Vrabel — a former Patriots linebacker — the team's head coach, and then agreed to terms with Butler and Lewis on Tuesday.

"The New England Patriots are the New England Patriots, and the Tennessee Titans are the Tennessee Titans," Butler said. "But it's all about having great players, great coaches, no matter what organization it is. You know everybody has the same, equal opportunity in the NFL."

Lewis is looking forward to working in a backfield with one of Robinson's first draft picks, 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis said he's used to sharing carries and that the 6-3, 247-pound Henry should make for a diverse running game in new offensive co-ordinator Matt LaFleur's offence.

"I think it will be a huge challenge for defences because you've got a guy a lot bigger than me, and then a guy like me that is quick and can break tackles, too," said Lewis, who ran for a career-best 896 yards last season . "So I definitely think it will make the defence be on their toes on who is in the game. I think that we'll definitely be able to work together and use each other's skillset to benefit each other."