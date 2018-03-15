Texans sign free agent CB Colvin, re-sign veteran CB Joseph

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have signed four unrestricted free agents led by cornerback Aaron Colvin and re-signed seven of their own free agents, including veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Houston also signed centre Zach Fulton, tackle Seantrel Henderson and guard Senio Kelemete and re-signed defensive end Angelo Blackson, receiver Bruce Ellington, outside linebacker Ufomba Kamalu, punter Shane Lechler, safety Corey Moore and inside linebacker Brian Peters.

Colvin played for the Jaguars the past four seasons where he had 164 tackles, 14 passes defended and 12 tackles for losses. A fourth-round pick in 2014, Colvin appeared in every game for the Jaguars last season and had his first career interception in Jacksonville's playoff game against the Bills.

Fulton has started 46 games over the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Henderson started at right tackle in 26 games combined for the Buffalo Bills over the past four seasons. Kelemete started eight regular-season games for New Orleans last season and appeared in both of the team's playoff games.