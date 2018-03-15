Howard dominates inside as Hornets beat Hawks 129-117

They led by 15 after Williams hit a 3 and Howard had a hard dunk with 9:40 left in the period. Charlotte's biggest lead was 23 points midway through the fourth.

"I liked the energy," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "I liked the purpose of play. For the most part, our defence was good."

TIP-INS

Hornets: Batum had 10 points and 10 rebounds. His previous career high in assists was 14 for Portland against Orlando on Jan. 8, 2014. ... Lamb, listed as questionable before the game with back spasms, had 11 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes. ... Walker hit six 3s. ... Reserve F-C Cody Zeller missed the game with a knee injury.

Hawks: F Damion Lee had 14 points and is the franchise's first player since Paul "Snoop" Graham in 1991 to reach double figures in his first two NBA games. ... G Tyler Dorsey, making his second straight start since Kent Bazemore's season-ending knee injury, had 11 points in 27 minutes. ... Atlanta will begin a six-game trip without key backups F De'Andre Bembry (abdomen) and G Malcolm Delaney (ankle) will also miss the trip. Schroder is playing with a sore elbow. Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Cavanaugh each scored 11 points with tender ankles.

TAKE THAT, ATLANTA

In helping Charlotte finish the season series 4-0, Howard averaged 22.8 points and 13.5 rebounds against the Hawks giving him a measure of satisfaction. Signed to a three-year, $70.5 million contract as a free agent to return home to Atlanta last season, Howard was traded away in a salary dump for little-used Miles Plumlee.

Budenholzer, responsible as then-team president for bringing Howard to Atlanta, benched the former All-Star centre several times in the fourth quarter during the playoffs, signalling the end of his one-year stay.

"I'm not angry at all," Howard said. "It's a business. My time was here was pretty good. It was a lot of learning lessons. It didn't go well I think the people here in Atlanta and myself wanted it to go. But everything happens for a reason."

KEEPING PACE

Prince is starting to emerge in his second season, averaging 28.3 points over the last three games.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At New York on Sunday.

Hawks: At Milwaukee on Saturday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By George Henry, The Associated Press