Reimer makes 46 saves in shutout, Panthers blank Bruins 3-0

"I've got to thank my teammates for setting me up and playing really well with me," Barkov said. "I wouldn't be there without them, but we still have 14 games left and all I think about is getting wins and getting to the playoffs."

The division foes will play three more times this season, and the game had the feel of a must-win for the Panthers.

"With the race we're in and the time left in the season, we couldn't afford to lose two in a row, and we're going on the road," coach Bob Boughner said. "It was important to get back in the win column and get some points on the board."

Ekblad made it 1-0 at 6:25 of the first when he swatted in a rebound out of midair past Khudobin. Dadonov made a cross-ice pass to Bjugstad in front and he pushed in the puck to make it 2-0 at 9:06.

Bruins forward David Backes was assessed a match penalty for a first-period hit from behind on Trocheck. Backes didn't agree with the call.

"But it's one of those things I can't do anything about," he said. "I watched the rest of the game when I wished I could help my teammates win a game against a good team."

NOTES: Bruins D Zdeno Chara and LW Jake DeBrusk both missed the game with upper-body injuries sustained in Tuesday's 6-4 win at Carolina. Boston recalled forward Anton Blidh and defenceman Paul Postma from Providence of the AHL. ... Panthers D Alexander Petrovic was scratched with a lower-body injury. ... C Frank Vatrano faced his former team for the first time since being traded from the Bruins to the Panthers on Feb. 22.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Paul Gereffi, The Associated Press