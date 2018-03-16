Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach

DULUTH, Minn. — A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to a former women's hockey coach who sued the University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

The jury on Thursday awarded Canadian Shannon Miller more than $744,000 for lost wages and benefits and $3 million for emotional distress.

Judge Patrick Schiltz will decide future wage and benefit damages.

WDIO-TV reports jurors deliberated for just over four hours before reaching their verdict.