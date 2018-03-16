Retailer removes T-shirt from sale over Hillsborough links

LONDON — A British retailer has withdrawn a T-shirt from sale in its stores and online following complaints that its design could be associated with the Hillsborough soccer disaster.

Topman had on sale a red shirt with a large "96" on the back and the phrase "what goes around comes around" underneath. The word "Karma" is written on one of the sleeves.

Ninety-six people were crushed to death in the Hillsborough stadium disaster, which happened in Sheffield in April 1989 at an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Topman said it "apologizes unreservedly for any offence caused by this T-shirt" and that the "garment has been removed from sale online and in stores."