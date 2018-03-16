The Latest: A&M-Providence start NCAA Day 2 with ugly half

Pitts went to the bench with a piece from the side and back of his No. 24 jersey torn away. Moments later he changed into No. 41.

The 15th-seeded Titans were hanging tough with No. 2 Purdue, trailing 13-12 in the middle of the first half.

12:58 p.m.

After a rough start, missing 10 straight shots, Texas A&M righted itself and briefly took a lead Providence in West Region game in Charlotte. The Friars are up 24-23 with three minutes left. And in Detroit, No. 2 seed Purdue is underway against Cal State Fullerton.

12:25 p.m.

The second full day of NCAA Tournament games is underway, with No. 7 seed Texas A&M facing No. 10 Providence in a West Region game at Charlotte, North Carolina.

It's off to an ugly start for the Aggies, who had 10 straight offensive possessions with no point in the first six minutes. The Friars are up 6-0, and so far so good for Providence coach Ed Cooley's pants.

Cooley ripped his pants during the Big East championship game and had to wear a towel to cover up.

Virginia, the overall top seed, starts its NCAA Tournament Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, the day after double-digit seeds Buffalo and Loyola-Chicago provided first-round upsets.

Day two of round of 64 begins at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 7 seed Texas A&M playing No. 10 Providence in a West Region game in Charlotte.

No. 2 Purdue tips off against No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 25 minutes later in the East Region in Detroit. No. 4 Wichita State meets No. 13 Marshall in San Diego at 1:30 p.m. in another East game

Virginia opens against No. 16 UMBC in the South Region in the late game in Charlotte.

On Thursday, No. 13 Buffalo knocked out No. 4 Arizona 89-68, leaving the Pac-12 without a win in the tournament for the first time since 1986.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago used a long 3-pointer right before the buzzer to eliminate No. 6 Miami.

