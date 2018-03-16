Impact look to jump on tired Toronto FC

Injuries to defender Zakaria Diallo and striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel have left Montreal thin at both ends of the pitch. But the team's collective play looks to be improving under new coach Remi Garde.

It will be Garde's first taste of the Montreal-Toronto rivalry, which ramped up when TFC won the two-legged 2016 Eastern Conference final in extra time.

"I'm not seeing the situation as particularly an advantage, but I know the situation well because in Europe I was used to this with Lyon," the former Olympique Lyonnais boss said. "When you play an important game with very high emotion in mid-week, and then you travel away in the league, maybe sometimes it can be difficult.

"But when you win at mid-week, the (level of) tiredness is not so high. I'm very careful about saying 'OK, they travelled, they played, they will be tired.' I don't believe too much in that."

As intense as games get between the clubs, some players will be teammates only a day later.

Four TFC and three Impact players have been called up to Canada's national team for a one-week camp in Spain capped by a friendly match against New Zealand on March 24. So TFC's Ricketts, Jonathan Osorio, Jay Chapman and Ashtone Morgan and the Impact's Samuel Piette, Michael Petrasso and Raheem Edwards will be on a plane together out of Montreal on Sunday.

"It's strange because you're playing against guys you'll play with a week later," said Piette. "It's special but it's good.

"I have very good friends on the other side, but it's all about winning and putting on a good performance for the Impact. So (Saturday) we'll all be on each other, tackling TFC players, and next day we'll be on the plane sitting beside each other and laughing. It's weird."

— with files from Neil Davidson in Toronto

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press