Bills GM Beane keeping QB options open 6 weeks before draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane refused to make any public commitment about selecting a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

Beane said Friday it's premature to determine what position the Bills will target with either of their two first-round picks because his attention has been focused on reshaping the roster through a series of trades and free-agent signings the past few weeks.

It's too early to gauge the highly touted quarterback draft class because the Bills haven't had a chance to extensively meet with the players, Beane said during a news conference. In the coming weeks, NFL teams will invite prospects to their facilities and meet others at college workouts.

As for Buffalo possibly moving further up in the draft order after acquiring the Cincinnati Bengals' 12th overall pick this week, Beane said: "We'll see."