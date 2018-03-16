Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to reach T20 tri-series final

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Mahmudullah smashed a six off the second-to-last delivery in a dramatic final over for Bangladesh to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets on Friday and qualify for the Twenty20 tri-series final.

Tournament host Sri Lanka will miss the climax of its own party. Bangladesh will face India in the final on Sunday.

Bangladesh needed 12 off the last four balls and nearly left the field and forfeited the match after protesting that the umpires did not award them a no ball.

However, when play resumed Mahmudullah hit 4-2-6 off left-arm medium-pacer Isuru Udana. The winning hit was over backward square leg, and Mahmudullah was mobbed by his teammates. Sri Lanka and its fans were left stunned.