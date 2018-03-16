Bradford says knee feels 'good' as he signs with Arizona

Last season's injury was particularly devastating, Bradford said, because he was playing well on a team loaded with talent. In the season opener on a Monday night against New Orleans, Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a career-best 143.0 passer rating, earning him NFC offensive player of the week honours. He was injured the following week.

"I think last year was definitely the hardest because I knew how special a group we had last year," Bradford said. "Going into the year, we all thought that we had an opportunity to do something. I felt like I played really well during training camp. ... In week one, I played great, and I felt really good about where we were as a team. To not be able to do it again, yeah, it was tough."

The 30-year-old quarterback acknowledged the injuries to wear on him.

"It seems like each time, it's a little bit tougher mentally," Bradford said. "As you get older, you just realize how precious each game is and how few of these opportunities you are given. So each time it's taken away from you, it's a little bit harder because you realize what you're missing out on. ... To not be able to compete on Sundays, that's the tough part about it."

Before agreeing with Bradford, the Cardinals had no QBs on their roster after the retirement of Carson Palmer and the departure of free agents Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert. The Cardinals now have Bradford's backup lined up after signing Mike Glennon following his release by the Chicago Bears. Glennon gets a two-year deal worth $8 million. The Cardinals probably will add a third quarterback in the draft.

Now, once again, Bradford has to learn a new offence. He said he really doesn't know offensive co-ordinator Mike McCoy but talked to him this week. McCoy has said he would build an offence around the things his quarterback does best.

Bradford said he had other opportunities but chose Arizona because of the roster. He also likes that the Cardinals play on grass in front of perennial sellout crowds.

He mentioned the return of running back David Johnson, who missed all last season after breaking his wrist in the season opener. And, of course, there's wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

"I've never played with a guy like that before," Bradford said. "Yeah, I've played with some good receivers, but when you talk about Fitz, he's in a class that very few guys are in. To be a part of that and to get to play with him, it's probably one of the best opportunities of my career."

NOTES: In addition, the Cardinals signed ex-Cincinnati offensive tackle Andre Smith to a two-year contract and re-signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes to a three-year deal. Offensive lineman Vinston Painter re-signed for a one-year contract. ... Arizona was awarded its waiver claim on linebacker Jeremy Cash and released defensive lineman Josh Mauro.

