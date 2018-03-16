Raiders add help at cornerback with deals for Melvin, Wright

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders added some needed help at cornerback, agreeing to contracts with free agents Rashaan Melvin and Shareece Wright on Friday.

A person familiar with the move said Melvin got a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. ESPN first reported the signing.

Wright announced his plans to join the Raiders on his Instagram account .

Oakland has lost the three cornerbacks who played the most last season, releasing Sean Smith and David Amerson, and losing TJ Carrie to Cleveland in free agency. The Raiders were looking for proven players to team with last year's first-round pick Gareon Conley and hope Melvin and Wright can fill that role.

"I felt like it was a place I could call home," Melvin said. "I can relate to these guys. They have big plans for me, big plans for the organization. I was born to be a part of something special. That's happening in Oakland."

The 28-year-old Melvin had three interceptions and 13 passes defenced in 10 games last year for Indianapolis. He limited opposing passers to a 67.2 passer rating when getting targeted last season, according to SportRadar, and should immediately step into a starting role for the Raiders.

After spending time with Tampa Bay, Miami, Baltimore and New England, Melvin has thrived the past two seasons with the Colts.

"I've been cut four times. I've been in four different locker rooms, and I was able to gain my teammates' trust, my coaches' trust and the organization's trust as well," he said. "My confidence just grows over time. There's not a lot of players that can say they've been cut four times and end up in a situation where I'm at today. Like I said, it's perfect timing. My work ethic, my style of play and the way I approach the game and the way I approach my job, my business, it speaks for itself."

Wright, who turns 31 next month, has played seven seasons with the Chargers, Ravens and Bills. He spent last season in Buffalo where he had one interception and five passes defenced in 12 games. Wright has experience playing both outside and in the slot.

The additions of Melvin and Wright are the latest move to overhaul a defence that struggled mightily during a six-win season in 2017 that led to the midseason firing of co-ordinator Ken Norton Jr. and cost head coach Jack Del Rio his job after the season.