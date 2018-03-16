Second-seeded Purdue pulls away, tops Cal St Fullerton 74-48

DETROIT — Carsen Edwards opened the game with a step-back jumper and scored more inside and out when Purdue needed him most.

Edwards scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and the rusty Boilermakers pulled away to rout Cal State Fullerton 74-48 Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks after losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament final, the second-seeded Boilermakers (29-6) needed nearly a half to find their rhythm on offence as they missed 12 of their first 17 shots.

"It's been a while since we played a game," Edwards said. "Just getting our legs under us."

Purdue will play the Arkansas-Butler winner on Sunday.

The Titans (20-12) led midway through the first half, and then Edwards took over. He had a go-ahead layup and scored seven more points to help Purdue lead 31-20 at halftime.

"He's been doing that for us all year," Vince Edwards said. "He's always that guy that we can count on."

The Big West Tournament champions couldn't put up much resistance in the second half as the Boilermakers started making 3-pointers and using their big bodies to score inside to lead by 20-plus points.

Even with a big lead, though, Purdue coach Matt Painter kept pushing his team to defend closely and share the ball offensively. Vince Edwards took heed and hustled back to block Jamal Smith's attempt on a breakaway layup.

"It doesn't matter what you're up," Vince Edwards said. "You've always got to play hard."