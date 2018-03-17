Koe wins third straight Elite 10 curling

WINNIPEG — Calgary's Kevin Koe earned three straight victories Friday at the Grand Slam of Curling's Elite 10 curling tournament to book his spot in the semifinals.

Koe downed Olympic gold medallist John Shuster of the United States 3-up in the evening draw to cap his successful day.

The Calgary skip also beat Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 1-up in the morning draw and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 2-up in the afternoon.

Winnipeg's Mike McEwen also advanced directly to the semis after going undefeated. He wrapped up Friday with 4-up win over Shuster in the afternoon.