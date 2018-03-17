Koe wins third straight Elite 10 curling

WINNIPEG — Calgary's Kevin Koe earned three straight victories Friday at the Grand Slam of Curling's Elite 10 curling tournament to book his spot in the semifinals.
Koe downed Olympic gold medallist John Shuster of the United States 3-up in the evening draw to cap his successful day.
The Calgary skip also beat Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 1-up in the morning draw and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 2-up in the afternoon.
Winnipeg's Mike McEwen also advanced directly to the semis after going undefeated. He wrapped up Friday with 4-up win over Shuster in the afternoon.
Glenn Howard, representing Islington, Ont., will play Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in one quarterfinal draw, with the winner meeting up with Koe.
Brier champion Brad Gushue has earned his spot in the other quarterfinal, but will have to wait for the outcome from the tiebreaker draw between Olympic silver medallist Niklas Edin of Sweden and Toronto's John Epping to know his opponent
The tiebreaker, quarters and semis go Saturday, with the championship draw set for Sunday.
The Elite 10 features match play rules where teams compete to win the most ends per game.
It's the fifth tournament of the Grand Slam of Curling season.
By The Canadian Press
