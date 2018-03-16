Women's NCAA Tournament Capsules

Erika Davenport had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Marquette, which won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Golden Eagles will face top-seeded Louisville in Sunday's second round.

The Flyers (23-7) got within 69-58 early in the fourth quarter before jumpers by Davenport and Danielle King (11 points) stretched it back to a comfortable margin.

Jenna Burdette's 18 points led Dayton, which finished the season with three losses in four games.

No. 3 TENNESSEE 100, No. 14 LIBERTY 60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Rennia Davis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in her NCAA debut as Tennessee pulled away in the second half to beat Liberty.

Tennessee (25-7) plays No. 6 Oregon State in the second round of the Lexington Regional on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Oregon State beat No. 11 Western Kentucky 82-58 in the opening game.

The Lady Vols used an offensive outburst in the third quarter to win their NCAA opener for the ninth straight season and remain undefeated at home in NCAA play at 57-0.

Tennessee finished 24 of 30 from the field in the second half (80 per cent) and scored 64 points.

Liberty entered the game ranked No. 7 in the country in scoring defence (53.7 points per game), but couldn't hold Tennessee's offence down for a full game.

The last time Liberty (24-10) allowed a team to score 100 points was in 1998, when the Lady Flames lost to Tennessee in an NCAA Tournament game in Knoxville.

No. 6 OREGON STATE 82, No. 11 WESTERN KENTUCKY 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marie Gulich scored 21 of her 29 points in the second half and grabbed 15 rebounds as Oregon State beat Western Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5 Gulich finished 11 of 15 from the field, with a steady stream of layups and short jumpers highlighting her second-half surge.

The national leaders in 3-point field goal percentage, OSU used its precision from distance to build an early advantage.

Tashia Brown finished with 17 points on 7 of 21 shooting to lead WKU while Ivy Brown scored 14.

___

KANSAS CITY REGION

No. 5 MARYLAND 77, No. 12 PRINCETON 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 20 points and Maryland beat Princeton.

Eleanna Christinaki added 16 points, Kristen Confroy finished with 14 and Brianna Fraser had 11 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Terrapins (26-7).

They shot 56 per cent in the second half, built a 43-25 rebounding advantage and pulled away in the second half to advance to the second round of the Kansas City Regional. Maryland hasn't gone one-and-done in the tournament since 2001.

Abby Meyers scored 13 points and Bella Alarie had 12 for the 12th-seeded Tigers (24-6).

No. 4 N.C. STATE 62, No. 13 ELON 35

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Leslie scored 13 points and North Carolina State beat Elon.

Aislinn Konig added 12 points to help the fourth-seeded Wolfpack (25-8) advance to a second-round matchup with Maryland in the renewal of a past Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry. Leslie played two seasons at Maryland before coming to N.C. State last summer as a graduate transfer.

Shay Burnett had 12 points for the 13th-seeded Phoenix (25-8), who had their 13-game winning streak snapped. N.C. State held Elon — which shoots 45 per cent from the field — to a season-worst 24 per cent shooting while winning a rematch of their 70-57 victory on Dec. 16.

___

SPOKANE REGION

No. 4 TEXAS A&M 89, No. 13 DRAKE 76

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Freshman Chennedy Carter scored 26 points, powering Texas A&M to a victory over Drake.

Khaalia Hillsman added 22 to help send the Aggies to the second round against DePaul. Carter also had 11 assists and six steals.

A&M had an answer for every comeback try to Drake. Danni Williams hit a 3-pointer with 5:44 left put the Aggies back into a 15-point lead.

Drake got as close as 85-76 when Maddy Dean hit a runner in the lane, but A&M moved down court and passed to Hillsman, who scored easily.

Sara Rhine scored 21 and Becca Hittner had 19 for Drake (26-8).

No. 5 DEPAUL 90, No. 12 OKLAHOMA 79

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Amarah Coleman and Kelly Campbell each scored 17 points and DePaul held off a second-half comeback by Oklahoma.

Ashton Millender and Mart'e Greys both added 16 for the Blue Demons (27-7), which used 3-pointers to jump to an early lead that it never lost.

DePaul's first four baskets came on 3-pointers, building a 15-7 led with Coleman hitting fallaway shots to open and close the run.

In the second half, DePaul held a 52-36 advantage but Maddie Manning cut the Blue Demons' lead to 65-58, hitting a reverse layup, set up by Gileysa Penzo's looping pass.

Guard Gabbi Ortiz sparked the Sooners' comeback. She was the only Oklahoma player to hit a 3-pointer, making four of seven from behind the line, but it provided a boost for the Sooners, who picked up their defensive play.

Ortiz scored 18. Center Vionise Pierre-Louis led Oklahoma (16-15) with 21.

By The Associated Press