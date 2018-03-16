Blue Jays Pannone suspended 80 games

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitching prospect Thomas Pannone received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT).

MLB announced the suspension Friday and it will begin at the start of the 2018 regular season.

Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) is an anabolic steroid.

Pannone started six games at double-A New Hampshire in 2017 after being acquired in a mid-season trade with the Cleveland Indians for reliever Joe Smith.