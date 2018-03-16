Twins get outfielder Cave from Yankees, cut Vargas

TAMPA, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins have acquired outfielder Jake Cave from the New York Yankees for right-hander Luis Gil in a swap of minor leaguers.

To make room for Cave on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated first baseman Kennys Vargas for assignment. Vargas was originally signed by the Twins in 2009 and played parts of four seasons with Minnesota, hitting .252 with 35 home runs and 116 RBI in 236 career games.

Vargas became expendable after Minnesota signed free agent first baseman Logan Morrison earlier tis year.

Cave split the 2017 season between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .305 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs. He was designated for assignment Monday when the Yankees signed free agent infielder Neil Walker.