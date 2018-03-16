Duke, Krzyzewski face tough test from Hurley, Rhode Island

Not much has changed.

After a midseason funk, Duke and ACC Player of the Year Marvin Bagley III are flying. The Blue Devils sprinted by Iona in the opening round, pulling Krzyzewski into a tie with iconic women's coach Pat Summitt for the most coaching wins in NCAA history.

If Krzyzewski wants to move into first by himself by picking up victory 1,099 and earn Duke's 26th trip to the Sweet 16 in Omaha, Nebraska, next week he'll have to do it at the expense of a friend who has morphed from the "other" Hurley brother to one the hottest coaching commodities in the country.

"Win or lose, you can be sure I'll hug him and wish him well if they beat us, and, you know, wish them well if we beat them," Krzyzewski said. "But we'll go after each other hard, I know that."

Hurley wouldn't have it any other way. It's one of the basic tenets of the family business, one that stretches from Bob Hurley Sr.'s Hall of Fame career as a high school coach at St. Anthony's in Jersey City, New Jersey to Bobby's remarkable success as a player and now as a coach at Arizona State to the smallest state in the nation, the one where the flagship university's men's basketball program has rarely been better.

And Krzyzewski has a pretty good handle on why.

"The Hurley family epitomizes the dignity of work," Krzyzewski said. "And you know, we feel we do too."

THE JAYHAWKS' BIG HOPE: In Wichita, top-seeded Kansas expects to have 7-footer Udoka Azubuike for more meaningful minutes when the Jayhawks face No. 8 seed Seton Hall in the second round on Saturday.

Azubuike hurt a ligament in his left knee last week, ruling him out of the Big 12 Tournament, and played just three minutes in a first-round win over Penn. But coach Bill Self said the 280-pound forward practiced nearly the full hour on Friday and could play about 20 minutes against the Pirates.

"He looked pretty good. Timing may be off," said Self, who can break a tie with Roy Williams for the most NCAA Tournament wins among Kansas coaches on Saturday. "We should have him for some competitive minutes out there. That will definitely help our team."

Turns out the Jayhawks aren't the only ones that want Azubuike to play.

"I don't like to play against guys that are soft," Pirates forward Angel Delgado said. "I'm really happy to play against a team like that, great players like that."

The Pirates, who are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2000, have never beaten a No. 1 seed in four tries. All of those games were decided by 12 points or more.

"They're extremely impressive," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said.

