Thome, Flaherty help Michigan beat Northern Colorado 75-61

Northern Colorado: Nothing came easily for the Bears in the first half. They struggled to find any path to the basket, shot 33 per cent and turned the ball over 15 times. While the Northern Colorado offence flowed more naturally in the second half, it couldn't string enough stops together to ever substantially cut into Michigan's lead.

Michigan: The Wolverines played in the WNIT the past three seasons, and they made their first NCAA Tournament game since the 2012-13 season a memorable one. Pretty much everything they put up seemed to go in, and they kept the Bears to one shot at a time on the offensive end. The Bears had four offensive rebounds and no second-chance points.

KEY PLAYER

Even though she didn't have huge numbers, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico emphasized Jillian Dunston's effort, particularly on the defensive end.

"Jillian Dunston led the way," Arico said. "I thought she did a tremendous job on Savannah Smith in the first half. That's key to their team. Savannah Scott got going a little bit in the second half, but we really locked up Savannah Smith in the first half. Jillian did a tremendous job on her."

Dunston had a solid all-around game with six points, a team-high nine rebounds and four assists.

GET AFTER IT

About three minutes into the game, Flaherty got a little reminder from her coach to be aggressive.

That's not something the coach often has to tell her leading scorer, but this was uncharted territory in the NCAA Tournament.

"She's definitely had to say that a few times," Flaherty said. "That's something that, especially coming from your head coach, once she says that I'm like, 'It's OK to mess up, as long as I'm aggressive. She believes in me and has always believed in me the past four years. I know that, it is a good reminder sometimes."

UP NEXT

Michigan will meet the winner of No. 2 Baylor and No. 15 Grambling State in the second round Sunday.

By The Associated Press