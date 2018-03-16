Feds, province on board with Calgary Olympic bid

CALGARY — The federal and provincial governments would financially support a Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to documents released Friday by the city.

City administration said in a report the governments of Canada and Alberta have agreed to contribute to the estimated $30 million a bid would cost.

The feds would chip in $10.5 million and the province $10 million, the report said.

Council is expected to discuss a potential bid at a strategic meeting of council Wednesday.