Warriors' Durant out at least 2 weeks with fractured rib

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks with a fractured rib on his right side, joining fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the injury list for the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

An MRI exam Friday for the NBA Finals MVP revealed the incomplete fracture, and the Warriors said Durant would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant said he got hit in the ribs at Minnesota last Sunday and initially thought it was just a bruise, but he was sore the next couple of days. He played Wednesday night against the Lakers and felt it again when he hustled to close out on the wing and "felt something stretch and pull."

"It was a little sore the next couple of days but not something I was worried about," Durant said.

He worked out Thursday and it took him longer to loosen up. By Friday morning, he experienced significant discomfort. It's an injury Durant has never had previously.

"Hopefully it gets better in the next week or so and see what happens," said Durant, who missed time down the stretch last season with a left knee injury before a dazzling post-season to capture his first career title. "Just recovery, no procedure and see how it feels. It's a different type of pain than I've felt before so I didn't really know what it was and I'm just glad I got it looked at."

Curry missed his fourth straight game Friday after re-injuring his troublesome right ankle. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, while Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be examined again next Thursday.

Durant said there's still time for the team to heal and get ready for the playoffs. He missed 18 games in 2017 before returning for the final two contests of the regular season.

"No concern. I've got a couple weeks and I'm just trying to get healthy, and I'm just trying to make sure I'm out there being able to be me on the court," Durant said. "That's the most important thing. It's not great timing-wise, obviously. It's all about just feeling better when I'm out there playing."

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball